Tata Motors announces Nexon Kraz edition to celebrate one year of Nexon brand

Tata Motors has launched a new edition in its successful Nexon range, marking the first year of the brand's existence -- a period during which the company produced 50,000 units. Christened the Kraz edition, the car is available in two models, Kraz and Kraz+.

The special edition compact SUV is slotted between the entry-level XM and XT variants of the Nexon range. It gets a new Tromso Black body colour with a dual-tone roof.

It also gets neo-green highlights on the outside rear view mirrors, front grille and wheel cap. To help distinguish the car further, the boot lid features Kraz or Kraz+ badging.

The interiors also get the green treatment with a piano black dashboard and neo-green accents splashed throughout the car. The Kraz+ variant gets a badge on the centre console as well.

Mechanically, the car remains unchanged. It still runs on the 110 PS 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel turbocharged Revotron engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The car continues to offer three drive modes, namely Eco, City and Sport.

In terms of features, the Kraz gets a 4-speaker entertainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable rearview mirrors and reverse parking sensors. The Kraz+ receives more features, including a cooled and illuminated glovebox, power-folding wing mirrors and auto climate control.

The Tata Nexon Kraz starts at a price of Rs 7.1 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and competes with the likes of Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.