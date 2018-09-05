App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors announces Nexon Kraz edition to celebrate one year of Nexon brand

The special edition compact SUV is slotted between the entry-level XM and XT variants of the Nexon range and receives new neo-green highlights across the exterior and interior of the car.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors has launched a new edition in its successful Nexon range, marking the first year of the brand's existence -- a period during which the company produced 50,000 units. Christened the Kraz edition, the car is available in two models, Kraz and Kraz+.

The special edition compact SUV is slotted between the entry-level XM and XT variants of the Nexon range. It gets a new Tromso Black body colour with a dual-tone roof.

It also gets neo-green highlights on the outside rear view mirrors, front grille and wheel cap. To help distinguish the car further, the boot lid features Kraz or Kraz+ badging.

The interiors also get the green treatment with a piano black dashboard and neo-green accents splashed throughout the car. The Kraz+ variant gets a badge on the centre console as well.

related news

Mechanically, the car remains unchanged. It still runs on the 110 PS 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel turbocharged Revotron engine mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The car continues to offer three drive modes, namely Eco, City and Sport.

In terms of features, the Kraz gets a 4-speaker entertainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, steering mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable rearview mirrors and reverse parking sensors. The Kraz+ receives more features, including a cooled and illuminated glovebox, power-folding wing mirrors and auto climate control.

The Tata Nexon Kraz starts at a price of Rs 7.1 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and competes with the likes of Ford EcoSport and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 06:25 pm

tags #Auto #Tata Motors #Tata Nexon #Technology

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.