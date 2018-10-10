App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Harrier to receive different drive modes with Terrain Response System

The new video showcases the Harrier being tested in different conditions. The production spec design is still under wraps (quite literally with the featured car shrouded in camouflage)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Moneycontrol News 

While Tata Motors is getting ready to launch its latest flagship -- the SUV Harrier -- in early 2019, the company has released a video showcasing the features of the car's engine.

The concept was unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo. Built under the code name H5X, the Harrier uses the same platform as the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Discovery Sport.

But Tata Motors calls the platform Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture (Omega-Arc) and utilises a different mix of materials to keep costs down.

The new video showcases the Harrier being tested in different conditions. The production spec design is still under wraps (quite literally with the featured car shrouded in camouflage) and the engine has been given quite a lot coverage.

The Harrier will be powered by a new 2-litre Kryotec engine derived from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) Multijet II seen on the Jeep Compass. The engine is expected to produce about 140 PS for the 5-seater and around 170 PS for the 7-seater.

To allow for better response, the engine will get an electronically controlled variable geometry turbocharger (eVGT). We also know that the Harrier will receive different drive modes for use on different terrains. You will also have the option of a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The Tata Harrier, when it launches in the first quarter of 2019, will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the Jeep Compass.

For now, watch the video here:

First Published on Oct 10, 2018 06:48 pm

tags #Auto #Tata #Tata Harrier #Tata Motors #Technology

