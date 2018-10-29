App
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Harrier to be unveiled in December; new teaser shows SUV in Ladakh

Bookings are priced at Rs 30,000 at dealerships and deliveries are expected in the second half of January.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With bookings already in progress and a launch scheduled for January 2019 the Tata Harrier is up for an unveiling sometime in December. Bookings are priced at Rs 30,000 at dealerships and deliveries are expected in the second half of January.

The Harrier is one of the most awaited cars to come out of the Tata Motors stable ever since its debut at the 2018 Auto Expo. Following Tata's Impact Design 2.0, the front fascia features a slim front grille and lights, steep roof-line, bold side profiles and larger wheel sizes.

The interior and its features is also expected to be the best Tata has to offer with a touchscreen infotainment system, push-button start and steering-mounted audio controls. The car will first be available with a 5-seat layout and a 7-seater variant will be launched soon after.

The highlight of the new SUV, however, will be the all-new 2-litre Kryotec engine derived from the FCA Multijet II motor seen on the Jeep Compass. The 5-seater variant's engine is expected to produce 140 PS and will be mated to an option between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Upon launch, the Tata Harrier will go up against rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Nissan Kicks.

The company has been giving us glimpses into the car's performance through different teasers featuring a heavily camouflaged Harrier SUV. In its latest video, the Harrier is seen taking on the roads of Leh-Ladakh testing the car's cold-weather endurance.

Watch the video for yourself:

First Published on Oct 29, 2018 01:18 pm

tags #Auto #Tata Harrier #Tata Motors #Technology

