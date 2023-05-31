Tata Group lines up Rs 7,600 crore for expansion of greenfield electronics venture

Multinational conglomerate Tata Group has collected funds worth Rs 7,600 crore to expand its greenfield electronics manufacturing business, Tata Electronics, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing made to the Registrar of Companies.

Tata's electronics manufacturing division received a capital infusion of over Rs 608 crore in 2022-23 from its holding company Tata Sons, taking the total capital infusion till now to Rs 1,820 crore . The authorised capital of the company stands at Rs 2,000 crore, according to a report by the Economic Times.

Additionally the company has raised Rs 5,799 crore through secured loans.

This scale-up comes at a time when the Centre is pushing for making India an electronics manufacturing hub and the conglomerate's greenfield venture is likely to rival manufacturers like Foxconn and Dixon.

Earlier this year, the airline-to-software conglomerate was in talks with Wistron Corp, and was looking to complete the purchase. Tata is likely to oversee the main manufacturing operation, with support from Wistron, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Tatas will be the first Indian company to assemble Apple's iPhones once the Wistron acquisition is completed.