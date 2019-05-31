Tata Communications to launch its own IoT marketplace

Tata Communications, announced the launch of its Internet of Things (IoT) Marketplace – a first-of-its-kind initiative in India to strengthen and accelerate the country’s growing IoT ecosystem. The IoT Marketplace will bring together IoT practitioners and enterprise customers on a single platform; setting the ground for customers to tailor their IoT solutions and drive innovation within their business, while enabling vendors and partners on the platform to discover new market opportunities.

Frost & Sullivan finds that the Enterprise IoT market in India will grow at a CAGR of 35% through 2023, quadrupling the market by then. Despite a large number of solution providers and system integrators, Indian enterprises have not been able to fully leverage the opportunities presented by IoT. There is lack of standardisation, interoperability and connectivity in the IoT market, with a plethora of players, technologies and platforms competing for market share and mindshare. There is a need to bridge this gap and offer a single solution, which can help scale IoT adoption in India.

“We believe that this first-of-its kind initiative provides a missing link that will make a difference to how disparate IoT components are brought together to create a unified experience in designing a solution or ultimately purchasing one; thereby enabling customers to deploy these solutions with ease and achieve their strategic goals using IoT,” said Alok Bardiya, Head – Internet of Things (Business Unit), Tata Communications.

Tata Communications’ IoT Marketplace looks to address these needs by bringing together different partners from device manufacturers, software developers to start-ups and system integrators to deploy and manage IoT solutions, all under one single platform. The complete solution-set will be offered by Tata Communications and the partners in the ecosystem – underpinned by Tata Communications’ pan-India infrastructure and platform.

The IoT Marketplace will enable diverse customers from government/public sectors to enterprises and start-ups to choose from a range of offerings and services on a plug and play model, enabling them to leverage IoT solutions to address their custom requirements.