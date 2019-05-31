App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Communications to launch its own IoT marketplace

The IoT Marketplace will bring together IoT practitioners and enterprise customers on a single platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Tata Communications, announced the launch of its Internet of Things (IoT) Marketplace – a first-of-its-kind initiative in India to strengthen and accelerate the country’s growing IoT ecosystem. The IoT Marketplace will bring together IoT practitioners and enterprise customers on a single platform; setting the ground for customers to tailor their IoT solutions and drive innovation within their business, while enabling vendors and partners on the platform to discover new market opportunities.

Frost & Sullivan finds that the Enterprise IoT market in India will grow at a CAGR of 35% through 2023, quadrupling the market by then. Despite a large number of solution providers and system integrators, Indian enterprises have not been able to fully leverage the opportunities presented by IoT. There is lack of standardisation, interoperability and connectivity in the IoT market, with a plethora of players, technologies and platforms competing for market share and mindshare. There is a need to bridge this gap and offer a single solution, which can help scale IoT adoption in India.

“We believe that this first-of-its kind initiative provides a missing link that will make a difference to how disparate IoT components are brought together to create a unified experience in designing a solution or ultimately purchasing one; thereby enabling customers to deploy these solutions with ease and achieve their strategic goals using IoT,” said Alok Bardiya, Head – Internet of Things (Business Unit), Tata Communications.

Close

Tata Communications’ IoT Marketplace looks to address these needs by bringing together different partners from device manufacturers, software developers to start-ups and system integrators to deploy and manage IoT solutions, all under one single platform. The complete solution-set will be offered by Tata Communications and the partners in the ecosystem – underpinned by Tata Communications’ pan-India infrastructure and platform.

related news

The IoT Marketplace will enable diverse customers from government/public sectors to enterprises and start-ups to choose from a range of offerings and services on a plug and play model, enabling them to leverage IoT solutions to address their custom requirements.
First Published on May 31, 2019 06:33 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.