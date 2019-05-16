Tata Communications, Cisco partner to offer managed SD-WAN solution

Tata Communications and Cisco have extended their partnership to enable enterprises to transform their legacy network to a customised and secure multi-cloud native hybrid network. The combination of Tata Communications’ IZO cloud enablement platform and Cisco SD-WAN is a fully-managed, global solution that gives businesses greater control over their digital infrastructure, the ability to securely connect any user to any application location and provide the assurance of application performance needed to support successful digital transformation.

“With our new SDWAN solution powered by Cisco, we offer a fully managed hybrid network service that’s fit for your digital business. It’s a resilient cloud-ready network-as-a-service which can grow and scale as needed, while ensuring predictable and secure access to data and applications. It’s designed to give businesses agility and reduce the complexity of network transformation.” Song Toh, Vice President, Global Network Services, Tata Communications

Tata Communications’ cloud and hybrid networking capabilities are underpinned by the company’s global tier-1 Internet backbone and partnerships with major cloud providers, including Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Alibaba. This means that through IZO SDWAN powered by Cisco, enterprises are now able to offer their employees a secure and reliable user experience for and with cloud-based applications and on premise applications seamlessly in more than 150 countries worldwide.

This new joint SDWAN offering builds on Tata Communications’ long-standing partnership with Cisco. The company is a globally certified Master Service Provider in Cisco’s Cloud & Managed Services Program.