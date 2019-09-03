Tanla Solutions acquires Big Data and AI driven marketing platform Gamooga

Tanla Solutions, a cloud communication provider, announced a definitive agreement to acquire a leading Big Data customer marketing and data automation platform, AI driven: Gamooga. This is the second acquisition Tanla has made in the last four months.

The acquisition of Karix Mobile and Gamooga will now position Tanla as the provider of complete solutions for global companies, including more than 1500 existing business customers, to solve every imaginary use case and the customer experience problem.

Uday Reddy, president and chief administrative officer of Tanla Solution , said, "Gamooga is a great addition to our overall growth plan. Its stack of big data driven marketing technology and artificial intelligence will allow us to offer an end customer experience suite to end our growing customer base and will strengthen our position as market leaders."