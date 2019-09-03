App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 07:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tanla Solutions acquires Big Data and AI driven marketing platform Gamooga

This is the second acquisition Tanla has made in the last four months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tanla Solutions, a cloud communication provider, announced a definitive agreement to acquire a leading Big Data customer marketing and data automation platform, AI driven: Gamooga. This is the second acquisition Tanla has made in the last four months.

The acquisition of Karix Mobile and Gamooga will now position Tanla as the provider of complete solutions for global companies, including more than 1500 existing business customers, to solve every imaginary use case and the customer experience problem.

Uday Reddy, president and chief administrative officer of Tanla Solution , said, "Gamooga is a great addition to our overall growth plan. Its stack of big data driven marketing technology and artificial intelligence will allow us to offer an end customer experience suite to end our growing customer base and will strengthen our position as market leaders."

The founder of Gamooga, Kishore A commented, "Gamooga is delighted to be part of Tanla, as we share a common vision of working to increase customer experiences. Today's companies demand a personalized customer experience in real time and Gamooga’s AI and Big Data based automation platform can deliver relevant and timely customer experiences."

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 07:44 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

