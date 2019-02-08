App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tamil Nadu to tap technology to improve fiscal management: Deputy CM O Panneerselvam

Panneerselvam said with the implementation of the system, the state would be able to narrow down the revenue deficit in future.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Tamil Nadu government will tap technology and switch over to an integrated financial system to help improve the state's fiscal management, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said on February 8.

The Integrated Financial and Human Resources Management System (IFHRMS), a first of its kind in the country, ensures digitisation of the treasury system, seamlessly integrating it with human resource and budget management, Panneerselvam, who holds the Finance portfolio, said while presenting the budget for the year 2019-20, here.

"The government recognises the importance of an efficient tax administration to improve resource mobilisation. I am glad to state that Tamil Nadu is undertaking major e-governance initiatives aimed at improving fiscal management," he said.

He said the initiative was formally rolled out by Chief Minister K Palaniswami last month, adding the entire state would fully migrate to IFHRMS by April.

Panneerselvam said with the implementation of the system, the state would be able to narrow down the revenue deficit in future.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #Economy #India #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.