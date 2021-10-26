MARKET NEWS

TAGG Verve Neo smartwatch launched in India at Rs 1,899

The TAGG Verve Neo sports a 1.69-inch IPS LCD screen with 500 nits of brightness and chamfered edges

Moneycontrol News
October 26, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST

TAGG recently launched the Verve Neo in India after it unveiled the Verve Plus. The fourth smartwatch in the Verve series, the Neo features a large display, multiple sports modes and a lasting battery .

The TAGG Verve Neo is priced at Rs 1,899 in India and is available on Amazon India.

The TAGG Verve Neo sports a large 1.69-inch IPS LCD screen with 500 nits of brightness and chamfered edges. TAGG says the smartwatch can deliver up to 10 days of battery life. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Verve Neo also features 16 sports modes. It also comes with SpO2 monitoring that measures blood oxygen saturation and a heart rate sensor. It has a sleep tracker and also a menstrual cycle tracker.

The smartwatch features a new and improved overhauled interface with a notification panel and over 100 watch faces. It is available in rose gold, black and blue dials with more than 16 strap variants.

Close
You can also use the TAGG Verve Neo smartwatch to control the music player and camera. It can also alert you to incoming calls and messages. The watch comes with the TAGG Neo App that is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The app also features GPS and 100+ watch faces.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #smartwatch
first published: Oct 26, 2021 02:04 pm

