TAG Heuer and Nintendo collaborate for a limited edition Super Mario Watch

The limited edition time piece will launch next week

Luxury watch brand TAG Heuer is collaborating with Nintendo to launch a limited edition Super Mario Watch next week. Before you click on the video below, here is a [because Tag Heuer couldn't be bothered.

All we have to go on for now is a psychedelic video and a shot of the box the watch will come in. There is also no word on whether this will be a regular watch or a smartwatch. All we know is that it is going to be limited edition which means it will stupidly expensive.

You can sign up for early access on Tag Heuer's website, which takes you to a countdown to July 15, even though the tweet says July 13. Maybe the deets will drop on the 13th and it will go on sale on the 15th? Only Tag Heuer knows and they aren't making it very clear. Either way, expect something to happen on July 13.

Despite all the confusion, there is genuine excitement over what the watch may look like. Maybe they go bold with a new design or stick to the old formula's and just give us a Mario watch face. Expect to find out more soon.