Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sysnet Global Solutions becomes first to achieve PCI SSC Qualified PIN Assessor status

The standard promotes secure management, processing and transmission of all PIN data at ATMs and POS terminals.

Sysnet Global Solutions has become the first company, globally, to be registered on the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council’s (PCI SSC) Qualified PIN Assessors (QPA) listing.

The newly appointed QPA status means Sysnet Global Solutions now has the right to validate an entity’s adherence to the PCI PIN Standard, by the PCI Council.

In August 2018, the PCI SSC published its PCI PIN Security Requirements and Testing Procedures version 3.0. The security standard promotes the secure management, processing and transmission of all PIN data at ATMs as well as attended and unattended point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

This update is a result of collaboration between PCI SSC and the Accredited Standards Committee (ASC X9) to create a unified standard for payment stakeholders.

James Devoy, EVP Cyber Risk at Sysnet, commented: “The PCI SSC has been developing a program to train and qualify security assessors to support implementation of its new PIN Security Standard. Now it’s launched, we are proud to be the first company to achieve full Qualified PIN Assessor status.”

“At Sysnet, we specialise in assisting payment organisations in achieving and maintaining compliance with many standards and are therefore delighted be able to assist banks and other payment organisations to comply with this most recent PCI Council standard”
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 08:35 pm

