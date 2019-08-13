SYNNEX partners with Sophos to expands cybersecurity portfolio

SYNNEX Corporation, a business process services company, announced that it has expanded its cybersecurity portfolio with the addition of Sophos. The agreement enhances SYNNEX Corporation's expansive and specialized cybersecurity offering while enabling partners with best-in-class security management tools in an era of rapidly increasing and evolving cyberthreats.

"Adding Sophos is another important step in the continued evolution of our cybersecurity business and delivers exciting new opportunities for resellers," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX Corporation. "By pairing Sophos' leading products with our dedicated internal resources, we are able to deliver innovative solutions to help customers address this critical market segment."

Sophos' award-winning security solutions enable organizations of all sizes to secure everything from endpoints to networks, and web and email traffic. Its entire portfolio of best-of-breed products are integrated and easily managed through the Sophos Central cloud-based platform. Additionally, Sophos' security products leverage Synchronized Security, which shares threat information in real-time to respond automatically to incidents.