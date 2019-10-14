Synergia Foundation’s Biennial Conclave to focus on future of security

Synergia Foundation, a leading independent, non-partisan think tank will be hosting its Biennial Conclave from October 17-19 at the Taj West End, Bengaluru. Since the world is grappling with fast evolving security paradigms in all its dimensions, this year’s Conclave theme has been aptly chosen as The Future of Security: Beyond the Curve.

Acclaimed experts from diverse fields of security, law enforcement, defence, cyber security and strategic planning will converge at Bangalore from across India and the world. These experts will put their minds together to discuss all aspects and seek practical and implementable solutions.

Now in its 7th Edition, the Synergia Conclave will once again bring together over 150 global policy makers, strategic security practitioners, industry leaders and academicians on a single platform to obtain a 360-degree perspective on issues that challenge human security.