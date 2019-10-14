App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Synergia Foundation’s Biennial Conclave to focus on future of security

Acclaimed experts from diverse fields of security, law enforcement, defence, cyber security and strategic planning will converge at Bengaluru.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
representational image
representational image

Synergia Foundation, a leading independent, non-partisan think tank will be hosting its Biennial Conclave from October 17-19 at the Taj West End, Bengaluru. Since the world is grappling with fast evolving security paradigms in all its dimensions, this year’s Conclave theme has been aptly chosen as The Future of Security: Beyond the Curve.

Acclaimed experts from diverse fields of security, law enforcement, defence, cyber security and strategic planning will converge at Bangalore from across India and the world. These experts will put their minds together to discuss all aspects and seek practical and implementable solutions.

Now in its 7th Edition, the Synergia Conclave will once again bring together over 150 global policy makers, strategic security practitioners, industry leaders and academicians on a single platform to obtain a 360-degree perspective on issues that challenge human security.

Close
Spread over three days, multiple panel discussions will deliberate over and on varied topics including 5G and Telecommunication, Aerospace and Defence, The Future of Digital (Cyber Security), Geopolitical Security and India’s neighbourhood.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 07:20 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
NULL int(1)
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.