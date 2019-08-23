Synechron’s Data Science Accelerator aids financial institutions to identify and quantify LIBOR exposure

Digital Consulting firm for financial services, Synechron, recently launched its new accelerator programme, Data Science accelerators for The London Interbank Offer Rate (LIBOR) impact.

Sharing more details, Faisal Husain, Co-founder and CEO, Synechron informed that Synechron’s LIBOR Accelerator digitizes a bank’s LIBOR-sensitive contracts (where not already digitized) and uses the latest advancements in NLP to extract the fields and values required for valuation/exposure calculations from unstructured contract text.

Talking about the challenges banks face as they prepare themselves for world's largest corporate action, Hussain said that one of the challenges is the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) mandating a shift away from the LIBOR to alternative benchmarking rates, since it was proven to be vulnerable to rigging scandals from 2010-2014. Previously, LIBOR has historically been the primary benchmark for deriving interest rates for over 30 years now and is said to cover an estimated $350 trillion contracts for varied loans – retails, wholesale, swaps and others.

“With the FCA pushing to discontinue GBP LIBOR by the end of 2021, with other LIBOR currencies and EURIBOR in its current form following suit, banks surely will have a sizeable feat ahead of them to prepare to smoothly transition to alternative reference rates. Though SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) swaps have been brought into use as an alternative to LIBOR, banks will be faced with a challenge to calibrate their front-to-back infrastructure, identify the impact on existing contracts in changing from LIBOR, and thus are looking to enhance their analytics capability to re-calculate the interest rates quickly, affordably, and accurately using innovative technology solutions,” he added.

Harnessing technologies such as data mining and AI critical to Indian banks

Looking at the Indian context, banks should leverage advanced technologies to enhance their Mumbai Interbank Offer Rate (MIBOR) usage. “With data becoming the core ingredient to provide successful customer experience, banks must harness their true potential by using these technologies to drive critical and automated customer recommendations and decisions,” he said.

“Indian banks referring to MIBOR can use data mining and AI techniques to calculate the inter-bank lending rate by classifying large data sets to gauge the creditworthiness of the borrowers. This process of finding co-relations in different data items can further be automated by deploying machine learning tools. Using these techniques can address complex regulatory changes and helps financial institutions to identify and quantify their inter-bank lending rate exposure at the contract level, or across all contracts within an institution,” Hussain added.

Adoption of AI technology safest solution to amending LIBOR contracts

According to Hussain, using an AI Data Science approach to the regulatory is a good choice because it will not only see time- and cost-savings and increased efficiency, but it will also help firms to better understand the full impact of the transition and empower them to make more informed decisions, while being transparent about the consequences. “Conversion of LIBOR-based contracts to newer interest rates will require banks to redo their documentation, run extensive data processing and system updates. A complete overhaul of existing loan agreements, applicable clauses and derivatives that referred LIBOR to extract meaningful data will require deployment of emerging technologies such as NLP and AI,” he said.

“Re-adjusting of legacy LIBOR contracts to alternative rates is a time-consuming process and is prone to human errors, given the volume of information. These technologies will enable banks to sift through huge volumes of structured and unstructured data to categorize documents based on contract duration, jurisdiction and other accounting implications. Indian banks can also leverage AI to automate mining of data points to assess the creditworthiness of financial institutions to lend them funds using MIBOR,” Hussain Informed.

Exit of LIBOR to bring in next wave of technology transformation in BFSI sector

“The BFSI industry has always been a fast adopter of emerging technologies in various functions such as customer management, financial risk assessment and even cash flow management. With the exit of LIBOR, we are expecting increased adoption of AI automation technology, data analytics, NLP and OCR. Data Science techniques will be implemented to identify patterns and subsequently build a sophisticated pattern library for future reference. ‘Smart’ technologies will be put in place to help BFSI firms in a smooth transition and enable them in making informed decisions for their clients,” Hussain said.

Synechron’s Data Science accelerator for LIBOR Impact Analysis utilises NLP and OCR to identify data attributes of a LIBOR-based contract and share meaningful results in a structured format. These digital tools will help address the regulatory and compliance needs to make the shift from LIBOR to alternative rates. This is done by aggregating the information that is already resting with the banks with explicit fields for underlying benchmarks and adding information from various unstructured sources such as confirmations and master agreements.