Synechron partners with Insurtech UK to promote innovation in UK insurance sector

Synechron, a Digital IT Consulting firm for financial services, has announced a strategic partnership with Insurtech UK, in an effort to help promote the need for innovation within the UK insurance sector.

Insurtech UK, formed in November 2018, is the UK’s newest trade alliance in the sector with a mission to come together to speak with one voice about specific Insurtech-related issues and needs arising out of the technological revolution in the sector. The Alliance is comprised currently of 42 members and partners, including leading Insurtech start-ups, Tapoly, Honcho and Worry & Peace, as well as top-tier firms, Lloyd’s of London and Hiscox Insurance.

In partnering with Insurtech UK, Synechron will help advice the Alliance on best practices and to help it achieve its mission to champion the vast potential of the wider UK digital economy. Synechron can advise Insurtech start-ups and insurers on how they can adopt newer technologies into their strategies and additionally can help them accelerate their digital roadmaps via Synechron’s award-winning accelerator programs.