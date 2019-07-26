App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Synechron launches accelerator solution for financial firms

The Accelerator will help financial services firms solve complex benchmarking challenges.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Synechron, a digital consulting firm for financial services, announced the launch of its newest Accelerator solution, the Data Science Accelerator for LIBOR Impact Analysis, the latest addition to Synechron’s existing AI Data Science Accelerator program.

The Accelerator will help financial services firms solve complex benchmarking challenges approaching the 2021 London Interbank Offer Rate (LIBOR) phase-out deadline as well as to tap into a robust digital and data science toolkit to help drive larger, global enterprise transformation initiatives.

The Accelerator for LIBOR Impact Analysis enables financial institutions to identify and quantify their LIBOR exposure at either a contract level or across all contracts within an institution. It delivers a powerful digital tool to address complex regulatory changes related to the transition from LIBOR to alternative rates and leverages a powerful combination of Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and three levels of Natural Language Processing (NLP) to identify and quantify LIBOR exposure at the contract level, or across all contracts within an institution.

“Synechron’s Accelerator Programs are business-driven solutions to complex problems our clients are facing every day. They provide strategies to address rapid changes in the regulatory landscape and digital transformation,” said Faisal Husain, Co-founder and CEO of Synechron.

“Given the tremendous feedback we have already received for our AI Data Science program, I am confident that the LIBOR Impact Accelerator will be a great addition to help arm our clients to advance their digital strategies with transformative, powerful innovation,” he said.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 07:21 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

