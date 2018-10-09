SWM to launch Superdual T in India on Thursday, with 2 new MV Agusta bikes

Italian brand SWM is preparing to enter the Indian market with the Superdual T on October 11.

First showcased at an event adventure event in Pune, the Superdual T is an adventure tourer motorcycle -- a segment which seems to be gaining interest in the country.

In India, the SWM adventure tourer will be sold by Kinetic Group's premium motorcycle division Motoroyale, which also sells MV Augusta in the country.

Internationally, the Superdual is available in two variants -- an off-road special Superdual X and the street-focused Superdual Tone, which will come to India first.

The bike is powered by a 600cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine that produces 57 horsepower (hp) and 53.5 Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a six speed transmission.

Suspension duties come from a rebound-adjustable 45mm upside down fork in the front and a fully-adjustable monoshock at the rear with 210 mm and 270 mm of travel respectively.

ABS comes standard with a 300 mm and 220 mm disc at the front and rear.

The bike will ride on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel and boasts of a tank capacity of 19 litres. Dry weight of the bike stands at 169 kg.

The bike could face competition in the seat height comparison. With a height of 898 mm, both of Superdual's competitions -- the Kawasaki Versys 650 and Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT -- have their saddles at 840 mm and 835 mm respectively.

The SWM Superdual T is likely to be priced at around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom), right in Kawasaki Versys and Suzuki V-Strom's price range.

The launch is reported to take place at an event on October 11 where Motoroyale is also expected to showcase two new MV Augusta bikes -- the Brutale 800 RR and Turismo Veloce 800.

Motoroyale also includes brands such as Norton in India, which launched the Commando 961 in the country recently. Norton is also expected to start local assembly for the Commando and Dominator in India by the end of 2018.