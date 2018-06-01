Swiggy pilots WhatsApp solution to send real-time updates to users

Food delivery company Swiggy today said it is testing WhatsApp enterprise solution that will allow it to provide consumers with updates for their orders through the popular messaging platform. "Swiggy will appear in WhatsApp chat interfaces on consumers' smartphones and will keep them abreast of their order status in real-time, providing a more seamless communications system," the company said in a statement.

It added that using WhatsApp's enterprise solution will provide a faster and more convenient avenue to connect with consumers.

The company said consumers will have the option to opt out of the WhatsApp services by replying with ‘STOP' to Swiggy's WhatsApp chats.

For customers opting out of the service, Swiggy will provide SMS updates.

"With this new integration, Swiggy aims to further enhance utility and convenience for its consumers, as it continues to deliver on its promise of a delightful experience and lightning fast delivery," it said.

The service, which is already available for few users, will be rolled out to all users in the following weeks, it added.