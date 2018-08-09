App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 11:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swachh Bharat: GPS equipped vehicles at Kumbh Mela to aid mission

The vehicles will carry the sole responsibility of collecting garbage and transporting it directly to the Baswar garbage disposal plant situated at Naini.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the Kumbh Mela coming up, the authorities have decided to install GPS tracking devices in over 200 vehicles, as an initiative to boost the Swachh Bharat mission. The said vehicles would aid in maintaining the sanitation of the venue during the Mela.

The vehicles will carry the sole responsibility of collecting garbage and transporting it directly to the Baswar garbage disposal plant situated at Naini.

The authorities have also taken the responsibility of working for on-site sludge management, cesspool operations and odour management in an attempt to maintain cleanliness of the ground. One lakh toilets are said to be installed to prevent the devotees from defecating in the open grounds. A vigorous ICT-based system is to be implemented to ensure that the toilets are kept clean at all times.

Mela officials, as reported by the Times of India, have proposed to appoint over 1,000 ‘Swacchagrah’s' who would help keep the venue clean.A senior official of the Mela Administration spoke of the event: “The authorities would be seeking active public participation to keep the premises clean and green during the Kumbh Mela.” He further added: “Authorities would also be seeking help from social organisations in a spread word about its initiatives.”

related news

To ensure the cleanliness of the venue, the Mela administrative are all set to focus on three key points of Swacch Kumbh, Sundar Kumbh and Behaviour change.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 11:13 pm

tags #India #Swachh Bharat #Trending News

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.