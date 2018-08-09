Swachh Bharat: GPS equipped vehicles at Kumbh Mela to aid mission

With the Kumbh Mela coming up, the authorities have decided to install GPS tracking devices in over 200 vehicles, as an initiative to boost the Swachh Bharat mission. The said vehicles would aid in maintaining the sanitation of the venue during the Mela.

The vehicles will carry the sole responsibility of collecting garbage and transporting it directly to the Baswar garbage disposal plant situated at Naini.

The authorities have also taken the responsibility of working for on-site sludge management, cesspool operations and odour management in an attempt to maintain cleanliness of the ground. One lakh toilets are said to be installed to prevent the devotees from defecating in the open grounds. A vigorous ICT-based system is to be implemented to ensure that the toilets are kept clean at all times.

Mela officials, as reported by the Times of India, have proposed to appoint over 1,000 ‘Swacchagrah’s' who would help keep the venue clean.A senior official of the Mela Administration spoke of the event: “The authorities would be seeking active public participation to keep the premises clean and green during the Kumbh Mela.” He further added: “Authorities would also be seeking help from social organisations in a spread word about its initiatives.”

To ensure the cleanliness of the venue, the Mela administrative are all set to focus on three key points of Swacch Kumbh, Sundar Kumbh and Behaviour change.