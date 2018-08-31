Suzuki's ADV bike V-Strom 650 to launch in India in September

With the impending launch of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 in September, Suzuki dealerships have started accepting bookings for an initial payment of Rs 50,000.

A direct competitor to the Kawasaki Versys 650, the V-Strom will be available in two versions – the standard version and the off-road focused 650 XT – and is expected to be priced between Rs 7 and 8 lakh.

Both versions receive a 645cc V-Twin engine, and as the power has not been released, it is clear that torque will be sufficient to handle off-road situations with ease even on the standard version. Transmission will come by way of a six-speed manual gearbox.

ABS and three-stage traction control come standard in both bikes. While traction control can be disengaged, it is surprising that ABS is not switchable. Going sideways on dirt and gravel will be difficult for off-road enthusiasts.

Suspension duties will be handled by preload adjustable 43 mm telescopic forks up front and a rear monoshock with rebound damping and preload adjustment. Braking power comes from two discs with Tokico 2-piston calipers ahead and a single Nissin disc in the back.

In terms of wheels, the standard 650 gets a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear 10-spoke alloy fitted with Bridgestone Battle Wing tyres. The 650 XT on the other hand receives spoked rims of the same size shod with Bridgestone Battlax Adventure tubeless tyres.

The 650 takes styling inspiration from its bigger sibling, the V-Strom 1000. The instrument cluster on both bikes look similar. It also receives an analogue tachometer and digital speedometer with brightness adjustability. A dedicated accessory fuse is located under the seat along with a 12V DC accessory outlet on the inner dash.

Dealerships seem to only be taking bookings for the standard variant of the Suzuki V-Strom 650 claiming they are not sure of when the 650 XT will be launched. Expect the bike to be priced in the range of Rs 7-8 lakh, ex-showroom.