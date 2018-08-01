Suzuki Vitara facelift officially unveiled; to be launched in September

Japanese carmaker Suzuki has officially unveiled the face-lifted Suzuki Vitara before the SUV's international launch. The car receives a host of changes to the exterior, interior and engine.

Externally, the Vitara gets a fresh face sporting a grille with larger vertical chrome slats and a bumper with a larger airdam. The LED DRLs have been increased in size. A new set of alloys adorn the side and the rear gets redesigned LED combination lamps.

On the inside, the cabin is given a more premium feel with the use of soft-touch materials on the dashboard. The instrument cluster now sports a colour central information display.

Mechanically, the Vitara will be available in 1.0-litre petrol and 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine variants, replacing the 1.6-litre petrol engine in the earlier model. The 1.0-litre engine will be capable of producing 110 hp of power, while the 1.4-litre engine will churn out 140 hp of power and 220 Nm of peak torque. Suzuki's ALLGRIP 4-wheel drive system will come as an option with the manual gearbox variant of the car.

The car's safety features now include dual sensor brake support, lane departure warning and assistance, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic alert.

India's Vitara Brezza is the sub-4 metre cousin to the Vitara, which is 4.2 metres long. The model has been spotted testing in India and you could possibly see it in the Indian market at some point. If it does launch here, it will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV500.