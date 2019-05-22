App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 22, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzuki Motorcycle India reveals accessories list for Gixxer SF & Gixxer SF 250

Most of these accessories are for aesthetic purposes, but some are functional too

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
At a recent event, Suzuki Motorcycle India launched two new fully faired bikes. The 155cc Gixxer SF was already available, but gets a new styling. The Gixxer SF 250 is the company's domestic foray into the quarter-litre segment.

Suzuki is now offering a list of accessories to complement the new bikes. Most of these accessories are for aesthetic purposes, but some are functional too. The list includes tank graphics, wheel rim stickers, Suzuki branded seat covers, a smoked visor to replace the standard clear one, tank protector and a DC power socket for when you are touring. All accessories are optional and need to be purchased separately.

Suzuki Gixxer SF accessories

As for the bikes, the Gixxer SF undergoes significant styling and mechanical changes to meet the upcoming Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) norms. The bike is powered by a 155cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 14.1 PS of power and 14 Nm of peak torque. It gets a new clip-on handlebar assembly, all-LED headlamp and a change in the fairing design.

The Gixxer SF 250 is powered by a 249cc SOHC oil-cooled motor churning out 26.5 PS at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm at 7,500 rpm. Transmission is handled by a six-speed gearbox. Suspension comes via conventional telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock, while disc brakes with dual-channel ABS provides stopping power. Suzuki has also confirmed that the naked version of the Gixxer SF 250 will be available in coming months.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF is now available at a price of Rs 1.09 lakh, while the Gixxer SF 250 can be bought for Rs 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

First Published on May 22, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Auto #Suzuki #Suzuki Gixxer SF #Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 #Technology

