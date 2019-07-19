App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzuki launches Gixxer SF MotoGP Edition in India

The Gixxer SF now gets the company’s MotoGP livery with the signature Suzuki Racing Blue colour with ‘Ecstar’ decals on both sides.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Suzuki Motorcycle India recently launched the facelifted Gixxer SF, as well as the new Gixxer SF 250 in India. While the motorcycles were launched in two colour options each, the smaller Gixxer SF received a new special edition.

The Gixxer SF now gets the company’s MotoGP livery with the signature Suzuki Racing Blue colour with ‘Ecstar’ decals on both sides. It also gets yellow and white accents on the fairings, as well as yellow rim tapes on black alloys.

Mechanically the motorcycle remains unchanged and is powered by a 155cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which makes 14.1 PS of maximum power and 14 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Vice President of Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., Devashish Handa stated, “We are happy to introduce the GIXXER SF series MotoGP edition. The colour admirably expresses the passion and spirit of racing, inspired by legendary GSX-R series’ legacy. With state-of-the-art design, high output and low fuel consumption engine along with an easy to handle chassis the GIXXER SF series MotoGP edition is designed to impress. Suzuki Motorcycle India received an overwhelming response for the newly launched GIXXER SF series with a lot of anticipation about the MotoGP colour. We are pleased to announce the launch of the same in the Indian market today.”

The motorcycle is priced at just Rs 735 over the standard Gixxer SF, with a price tag of Rs. 1.10 lakhs (Ex-showroom). It is available for sale across all Suzuki dealers in India.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #Auto #Gixxer #MotoGP #SF #Suzuki #Suzuki Motorcycles India #Technology #trends

