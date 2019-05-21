Suzuki launches 2019 Gixxer SF 250 at Rs 1.71 lakh

With the launch of the Gixxer SF 250, Suzuki has sealed its entry into the quarter-litre space. This is however, not their first bike in this engine class. But the Inazuma was a naked and SF 250 is a fully faired sports bike.

The bike takes on a new design language in India. The overall theme is sharp with the large headline flowing in nicely with the rest of the fairing. That itself is fairly proportionate to the rest of the bike. It features a split seat set up with low clip-on handlebars and an even lower windscreen.

In terms of engine capacity, the bike gets a fresh 4-stroke, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve, 249-cc engine that delivers 26.5 PS at 9,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Transmission is taken care of with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by conventional telescopic front forks and a rear monoshock. Dual channel ABS comes standard on the disc brakes at both ends.

The bike also weighs in at an impressive 161 kg at the kerb and has a seat height of 800 mm.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is on sale now and is priced at Rs 1.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In terms of competition, the Gixxer's most direct rival will be the Yamaha Fazer 250 and the Honda CBR250R.