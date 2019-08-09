App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Suzuki enters quarter-litre naked segment with the Gixxer 250

The Gixxer 250 was launched soon after the company introduced the MotoGP editions of the Gixxer SF and the Gixxer SF 250.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Suzuki motorcycles India launched the naked counterpart of its quarter-litre sportsbike, the Gixxer 250. It will be the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer’s first entry in the naked quarter-litre segment.

The Gixxer 250 was launched soon after the company introduced the MotoGP editions of the Gixxer SF and the Gixxer SF 250. While it is a new motorcycle, it derives a majority of its mechanics from its fully faired counterpart.

It is powered by a 249cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine which makes 26.5 PS of maximum power and 22.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Suzuki has also equipped the motorcycle with dual-channel ABS as standard safety equipment. It also gets the company’s trademark Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) which was originally designed for Suzuki’s flagship litre-class supersport motorcycle, the GSX-R.

Close

Suzuki has done justice to the naked motorcycle segment with the Gixxer 250's trapezoidal body proportions. It gets a single LED headlamp and tail lamp, dual muffler, alloy wheels and a newly designed fully digital speedometer. It also gets a bronze engine cover, an under cowl cover, exclusive muffler end cap design and wheels with a machined finish.

related news

Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In last five years, GIXXER brand has become synonymous with Suzuki’s attributes of quality, style and performance. It is our constant endeavour to bring a fresh perspective and value to this brand. Today, we are thrilled to launch a stylish and powerful biking experience to our patrons in the form of Suzuki GIXXER 250. This product is a true reflection of Suzuki’s legacy in developing high-performance motorcycles of superior quality backed by cutting-edge technology. With this addition to the GIXXER portfolio, we look forward to ride upwards and continue the growth momentum.”

The Gixxer 250 is available in Metallic Matte Platinum Silver/ Metallic Matte Black; and a Metallic Matte Black colour, with a price tag of Rs 159,800 (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against the Honda CB 300R and BMW G 310 R, among others.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 03:15 pm

tags #Auto #Gixxer 250 #Suzuki #Technology #trends

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.