Suzuki enters quarter-litre naked segment with the Gixxer 250

Suzuki motorcycles India launched the naked counterpart of its quarter-litre sportsbike, the Gixxer 250. It will be the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer’s first entry in the naked quarter-litre segment.

The Gixxer 250 was launched soon after the company introduced the MotoGP editions of the Gixxer SF and the Gixxer SF 250. While it is a new motorcycle, it derives a majority of its mechanics from its fully faired counterpart.

It is powered by a 249cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine which makes 26.5 PS of maximum power and 22.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Suzuki has also equipped the motorcycle with dual-channel ABS as standard safety equipment. It also gets the company’s trademark Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) which was originally designed for Suzuki’s flagship litre-class supersport motorcycle, the GSX-R.

Suzuki has done justice to the naked motorcycle segment with the Gixxer 250's trapezoidal body proportions. It gets a single LED headlamp and tail lamp, dual muffler, alloy wheels and a newly designed fully digital speedometer. It also gets a bronze engine cover, an under cowl cover, exclusive muffler end cap design and wheels with a machined finish.

Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In last five years, GIXXER brand has become synonymous with Suzuki’s attributes of quality, style and performance. It is our constant endeavour to bring a fresh perspective and value to this brand. Today, we are thrilled to launch a stylish and powerful biking experience to our patrons in the form of Suzuki GIXXER 250. This product is a true reflection of Suzuki’s legacy in developing high-performance motorcycles of superior quality backed by cutting-edge technology. With this addition to the GIXXER portfolio, we look forward to ride upwards and continue the growth momentum.”