SUSE releases new platform for cloud-native, containerized applications

As businesses are transforming their IT landscapes to support present and future demands, SUSE is providing the foundation for both their traditional and growing containerized workloads with the release of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1.

Traditionbal systems are widely used to host mission-critical workloads like databases and ERP systems. Today's enterprises have multimodal IT infrastructures that run multimodal workloads, and SUSE Linux Enterprise is a bridge between traditional and cloud – the world's first multimodal operating system that enables enterprises to continually innovate, compete and grow.