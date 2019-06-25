SUSE releases new platform for cloud-native, containerized applications

SUSE Linux Enterprise will act as a bridge between traditional and cloud apps.
As businesses are transforming their IT landscapes to support present and future demands, SUSE is providing the foundation for both their traditional and growing containerized workloads with the release of SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 1.
Traditionbal systems are widely used to host mission-critical workloads like databases and ERP systems. Today's enterprises have multimodal IT infrastructures that run multimodal workloads, and SUSE Linux Enterprise is a bridge between traditional and cloud – the world's first multimodal operating system that enables enterprises to continually innovate, compete and grow."SUSE Linux Enterprise is a modern and modular OS that helps simplify multimodal IT, making traditional IT infrastructure efficient and providing an engaging platform for developers," said Thomas Di Giacomo, SUSE president of Engineering, Product and Innovation. "As a result, organizations can easily deploy and transition business-critical workloads across their core on-premise and public cloud environments. SUSE's open, open source approach means we work with our customers' preferred partners and vendors, minimizing customer disruption as they innovate and evolve their systems to meet business needs."