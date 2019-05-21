SUSE introduces Software-defined storage solution powered by Ceph

SUSE introduced SUSE Enterprise Storage 6, the latest release of its software-defined storage solution powered by Ceph technology. The new SUSE Enterprise Storage enables IT organizations to seamlessly adapt to changing business demands while reducing IT operational expense with new features focused on containerized and cloud workload support, improved integration with public cloud, and enhanced data protection capabilities.

“SUSE is powering digital transformation with agile open source solutions like SUSE Enterprise Storage that enable enterprises to continually innovate, compete and grow,” said Brent Schroeder, CTO Americas for SUSE. “We work with the community to develop innovative open source technology that we then test and harden to ensure it is enterprise ready. We aim to transform enterprise storage infrastructure with a truly open and unified, intelligent software-defined storage solution that reduces costs and alleviates proprietary hardware lock-in for customers. SUSE Enterprise Storage 6 reflects SUSE’s ongoing commitment to making Ceph ‘enterprise consumable.’”

Based on the Ceph Nautilus release, SUSE Enterprise Storage 6 allows customers to seamlessly adapt to changing business demands by:

Accelerating innovation as it further removes storage silos, giving customers easier access to different types of data and enabling them to quickly extract information from data using cutting-edge search and analytics tools.

Maximizing application availability with faster and more granular backups that can now leverage low-cost public cloud resources for improved data protection.