SUSE brings Enterprise Linux to Oracle Cloud

SUSE announced the availability of SUSE Linux Enterprise on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and that Oracle has become a member of the SUSE Partner Program for Cloud Service Providers.

Proven and trusted in cloud environments, both SUSE Linux Enterprise Server and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications are now offered on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. SUSE continues to expand its availability on leading public clouds that matter to customers. Customers will be able to leverage high performance virtual machines and bare metal compute with proven price/performance advantages for their Linux-based workloads. Applications running on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure help enterprise customers be more agile and reduce operating costs while they deploy business-critical applications more quickly and efficiently.

“SUSE’s collaboration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure allows us to meet growing customer demand for the agility and cost benefits of cloud-based business-critical applications,” said Naji Almahmoud, SUSE vice president of Global Alliances. “SUSE partners with leading public cloud providers because we are committed to giving customers the tools they need to succeed as they deal with increasing pressure to become more agile and economically efficient to grow, compete and survive. Innovating with partners and communities, SUSE delivers and supports enterprise-grade Linux and other solutions that enable customers to create, deploy and manage workloads anywhere – on premises, hybrid and multi-cloud – with exceptional service, value and flexibility.”