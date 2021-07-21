Super Thanks gives YouTube creators new way to earn revenue, here is how it works

Super Thanks allows viewers to tip their favourite creators

Google has made it even simpler for YouTube creators to monetise their channels. The platform, which offers content creators monthly subscriptions, Super Stickers and Super Chat to generate revenue, has now added a fourth option—Super Thanks.

Currently in Beta, the "Paid Digital Good", as Google calls it, allows viewers to applaud their favourite creators with a small donation. Super Stickers and Super Chat only work on live chat and live streams but Super Thanks is eligible across all video uploads.

At launch, you can tip your favourite creator by clicking on the Thanks icon under the channel name and select a donation amount. This amount is fixed between Rs 40 and Rs 1,000 but YouTube product manager of paid digital goods Barbara Macdonald told The Verge they will be looking to add custom amounts in the future.

The viewers who donate will see an expressive, animated GIF and get a colourful comment that highlights their donation on the page. Creators will then respond to this comment.

The feature has been in testing for the past year with a select few channels and Google says that one of the channel's belonging to Nicholas Ashbaugh was able to generate a steady revenue stream using the feature that now accounts for 15 percent of his overall revenue.