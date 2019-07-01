App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subex joins Global Leaders’ Forum Communications Blockchain Network

Besides technology providers like Subex, the platform will see support from 11 leading global carriers to ensure this blockchain-based, special purpose mechanism can become a reality.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Subex announced that it will be a part of the ITW Global Leaders’ Forum’s Communications Blockchain Network (CBN), a blockchain-based consortium which aims to revolutionize the ICT Service Provider industry’s commercial settlement infrastructure. Through its mission to accelerate the adoption of automated settlement applications, CBN represents an opportunity worth billions to the global industry in terms of costs savings and revenues from new products and services.

The ITW Global Leaders’ Forum is a global network of leaders from the world’s largest International Carriers, who convene to discuss strategic issues and to agree collaborative activities, with the aim of upholding the principle of interoperability and ubiquitous international and technological coverage.

The CBN, which is expected to go live in the coming months, will be governed by a collaborative structure. Besides technology providers like Subex, the platform will see support from 11 leading global carriers to ensure this blockchain-based, special purpose mechanism can become a reality.

Close
Louisa Gregory, leading the GLF working group on blockchain and Chief of Staff of Colt, said: “For the past 14 months the GLF and its partners have been putting rigour and processes behind this platform and we believe that now is the time to launch. The blockchain-based ecosystem has been tested with resounding success at every stage, and we believe that this platform signals nothing less than the future of ICT financial settlement.”

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 06:19 pm

