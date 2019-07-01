App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Study shows Whatsapp positive impact on mental health; boosts self-esteem and social competence

Researchers at Edge Hill University in the UK have found that the text-based messaging app has a positive impact on psychological well-being.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

People who tend to spend more time on social media, especially WhatsApp, feel less lonely and have higher self-esteem, a study claims.

Researchers at Edge Hill University in the UK have found that the text-based messaging app has a positive impact on psychological well-being.

"The more time people spent on WhatsApp, the more this related to them feeling close to their friends and family and they perceived these relationships to be good quality," said Dr Linda Kaye of Edge Hill University.

Close

"As well as this, the more closely bonded these friendships were and the more people felt affiliated with their WhatsApp groups, the more this was related positively to their self-esteem and social competence," she said.

Two hundred users, 158 women and 41 men with an average age of 24, participated in the study. It was published in the International Journal of Human-Computer Studies.

The researchers found that the average reported daily use of WhatsApp was around 55 minutes, with people using it because of its popularity and group chat function.

"Group affiliation also meant that WhatsApp users were less lonely. It seems that using WhatsApp to connect with our close friends is favourable for aspects of our well-being," Kaye said.

"This research contributes to the ongoing debates in this area and provides specific evidence of the role of social factors, along with social support motivations for using communication technology," she added.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 03:02 pm

tags #Health #Technology #WhatsApp

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.