Study shows quitting Facebook decreases stress levels

Amid the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy a research published in the Journal of Social Psychology, titled “The Burden of Online Friends,” claims that quitting Facebook leads to a drop in stress level.

The research conducted among 138 active Facebook users revealed that a few days after leaving Facebook users experienced a drop in cortisol level, an indicator of reduced stress.

Eric Vanman and Rosemary Baker from the University of Queensland, and Stephanie Tobin from the Australian Catholic University who are the authors of the research recruited 138 users and divided them into two subgroups. Sixty participants were instructed to quit Facebook for five days, and 78 of them were instructed to continue using it as normal. Both sub-groups were named “No Facebook” and “Facebook Normal,” respectively.

Each of the participants was surveyed prior to and after the experiment. Vanman and his colleagues measured salivary cortisol, perceived stress, and well-being, and asked each participant a series of questions regarding mood, loneliness, and life satisfaction and there was a significant difference between both the sub-groups.

“Relative to those in the Facebook Normal condition, those in the No Facebook condition experienced lower levels of cortisol and life satisfaction. Our results suggest that the typical Facebook user may occasionally find the large amount of social information available taxing, and Facebook vacations could ameliorate this stress — at least in the short-term,” they write.

The research, though, notes that many of the No Facebook group were happy to return to Facebook after a five-day gap.

Post the breach, many of the industry veterans including Elon Musk and many companies such as Mozilla had distanced themselves from Facebook.