App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Steven Mnuchin says China's TikTok under federal CFIUS review

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews deals by foreign acquirers for potential national security risks, is looking at TikTok, Mnuchin said.

Reuters

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday social media app TikTok is under federal government review and a recommendation will be made to President Donald Trump on it.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews deals by foreign acquirers for potential national security risks, is looking at TikTok, Mnuchin said.

Trump said before leaving the White House on a trip to Texas that they are thinking about a decision on the matter.

Close
 
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 07:43 pm

tags #Business #Steven Mnuchin #Technology #TikTok #United States #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.