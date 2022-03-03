Sterlite Technologies collaborates with ASOCS and VMWare for end-to-end 5G enterprise solutions

Representative image

Sterlite Technologies (STL) has announced a partnership with ASOCS and VMware to roll out an end-to-end private 5G network solution for campuses, enterprise and venues.

The private networks will be set-up using STL's O-RAN 5G indoor and outdoor small cells, CYRUS, Open Distributed Unit and Centralised Unit from ASOCS and VMware's Edge Compute Stack.

An Open Radio Access Network solution or O-RAN is a blanket term used for Radio Access Networks with interfaces that support various non-proprietary white-box hardware and software from different vendors, allowing them to work together. This is a big deal because standard network interfaces are often locked behind proprietary hardware and software, increasing costs.

The O-RAN 5G small cells from Sterlite Technologies called Garuda are macro radios, meant for dense and wide-area 5G coverage. They are an important step for deployment of future 5G networks meant to handle dense and crowded environments, needed for good indoor network coverage.

STL's Firebird radio solution will be integrated with ASOCS' CYRUS, a fully virtualized 5G software stack that can deliver both standalone and wider 5G coverage. VMware's Edge Compute Stack is third piece of the puzzle and is an edge computing solution that helps to build, manage and run networks, and protect edge-native applications.

"This collaboration is a testament to the benefits of open networking principles," said Chris Rice, CEO, Access Solutions, STL. "Bringing three partners together to offer a very powerful solution to address various 5G Enterprise opportunities, globally," Rice added.

"VMware Edge Compute Stack provides a purpose-built, integrated VM and container-based stack that enables organizations to deploy and secure edge-native apps at the far edge. It will complement STL's Garuda and ASOCS' CYRUS in paving the way for more seamless 5G enterprise connectivity," said VMware's vice president of edge strategy, Muneyb Minhazuddin.

"With our CYRUS virtual RAN solution along with STL's Garuda and computation at the edge with VMware, enterprises will be able to easily deploy and manage 5G networks with high high-performance level, security, and flexibility," said ASOCS CEO, Gilad Garon.