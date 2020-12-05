'SteamFest Is At Capacity': Seeing This Message While Claiming Free Netflix Offer? This Is What You Should Do

Rank 10 | Company: Netflix | Sector: Consumer services | PWC 2020 position: 39 | FBI global ranking 2018: 15

Netflix is offering two days of free streaming to non-subscribers in India. The company, as part of its free offering will let viewers watch shows, movies, documentaries, and other content on its platform for free on December 5-6. Netflix will, however, limit the number of viewers to provide the best user experience. How can you claim your two days of free Netflix?

Netflix, at the time of the announcement, had said that viewers can see a message that reads “StreamFest is at capacity” as it will be limiting the number of viewers on its platform at a time. The company will notify registered viewers who could not take advantage of the free offer during the weekend.



Due to the overwhelming response to StreamFest, you might be seeing the message “StreamFest is at capacity”.

You could give us your email ID or phone number at https://t.co/pcAEKoyThA and we'll let you know within the week when you can get your two days of free Netflix. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 5, 2020

All that the user needs to do is enter their phone number or email ID on the Netflix StreamFest website. Netflix will then notify the user within the week when they can get their two days of free Netflix.

Netflix StreamFest 2020 has already begun, and will end at 11.59 pm on December 6. To watch Netflix for free, users need to create an account. Only one user can login through the registered Netflix account at a time.

Users do not need to pay any fee to binge watch shows on Netflix for free. Current non-users can sign up with their name, email or phone number and start streaming without any payment.

ALSO READ: Free Netflix In December | How To Prepare For Binge-Watching 48 Hours Of The Best Of Movies And Shows!

Once you have created the account, you can watch any show or movie on the streaming service for free during the 48-hour-long StreamFest. Netflix will limit the resolution to Standard Definition for StreamFest 2020.

You will be able to access all features that current subscribers enjoy. This includes creating profiles (including Kids' profiles), setting parental controls, browsing in Hindi, adding series or films to 'My List', watching with subtitles or dubs, using ‘Smart Downloads’ on mobile and will be able to see the ‘Top 10 list.