Stay healthy with Apple Watch and get paid: Singapore partners with Apple to reward citizens

Apple, at the Time Flies event on September 15, announced that it had partnered with the Singapore government to reward citizens for keeping healthy with the Apple Watch. Under the partnership, the company’s health initiative LumiHealth, a personalised program will encourage healthy activities using Apple Watch.

Apple said that the first-of-its-kind program had been designed by Singapore’s Health Promotion Board in conjunction with Apple as part of the country’s Smart Nation initiative, a national effort to leverage technology to deliver benefits to its citizens and businesses.

In LumiHealth, users travel through worlds with a friendly intergalactic explorer while earning rewards of up to S$380 for completing activity and wellness challenges. It was created in collaboration with a team of physicians and public health experts The app uses tech and behavioural insights to encourage Singaporeans to keep healthy and complete wellness challenges through their Apple Watch and iPhone.

“Even as all of us around the world are dealing with the challenges of COVID-19, we must keep investing in our future. And there is no better investment than in our own personal health,” said Heng Swee Keat, Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister. “This partnership between Singapore and Apple will enable Singaporeans to lead healthier lives, but equally important, it will contribute valuable insights into improving the health of people all over the world.”

Apple states that LumiHealth was created with customer privacy and data security built into its design. Users must opt-in and provide consent to share information with LumiHealth when they join and may opt-out at any time. All user data will be encrypted to protect privacy. Data will be stored in a highly secure system that is fully compliant with Singapore’s data privacy and security laws.