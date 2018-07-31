Startup launches diamond-studded gold-plated Apple AirPods worth Rs 6.8 lakh - here's a look

Anybody owning a pair of Apple’s AirPods knows how easily they can get lost and how frustrating it is to spend money on a replacement.

However, if you're the one who understands luxury and premium products better than others, then luxury accessories company Brikk's offerings are sure to leave you asking for more.

The US-based firm has $10,000 (approximately Rs 6.8 lakh) diamond-studded, 24-carat gold–plated Apple AirPods as a part of its luxurious list of products.

Each AirPod and its charging case is coated with two layers of gold, with a thickness of 3.0 microns, and is polished by hand. Two rows of diamonds, totaling 2K, additionally run along the body of the pod. Brikk claims that the pods do not need a protective coating as its gold is thick enough to ‘withstand the test of time.’

Brikk even has a 950 platinum model and an 18K rose gold one for customers who are on a budget.

These pair of AirPods are not the only thing on Brikk’s website that is obscenely priced. A 22K gold iPhone X would set a customer back by about USD 50,000, while a 24K gold Nikon Df costs around USD 58,000.