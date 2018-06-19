App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Startup develops 'smart' yoga pants that alert you if you're not doing it right

It has sensors built into the pants that sense and analyse the shape of the body.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An exciting new addition has been made to the list of gadgets with smart technology. The new entrant to the family is Wearable X's Nadi X Yoga pants guided by artificial intelligence to help gain optimum results during a Yoga session.

As per Wearable X's website, the smart pants have woven-in technology with sensors around the hips, knees, and ankles to guide your flow with gentle vibrations for easier yoga. This helps the user to gain optimum results while working out.

It has sensors built into the pants that sense and analyse the shape of the body. Then the feedback is given to you with directional vibration, so it feels like a grounding down, or a lifting up, or a rotating in the hips.

The Nadi X is specifically designed for yoga. The CEO of the New York-based startup Wearable X, Billie Whitehouse says,"This isn’t necessarily about correct or incorrect yoga, it’s about pants that make you feel good and feel more connected to yourself. So, drawing the awareness and the attention to those parts of your body you don’t necessarily always focus on.”

Nadi X was first launched on 1st June 2017 in New York at the Madison Square Neuehouse.
