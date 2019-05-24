Standard Chartered partners with IBM to launch Trade AI Engine

Standard Chartered has officially launched the Trade AI Engine, a joint solution developed in partnership with IBM to enhance the client experience in trade document processing through increased operational efficiency and strengthened operational control. The industry-leading solution is currently live in key markets across Asia, Africa and the Middle East1, with more markets across the Bank’s footprint to follow.



Conversion of non-digital shipping documents into machine-readable format enabled by Optical Character Recognition (OCR)



Identification and classification of document types from an initial pre-defined database



Continuous Machine learning (ML) based on user re-classification / re-defining of data elements to further improve accuracy



Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities to read and capture context from data in the documents



Traditional documentary trade requires millions of data elements in paper-based, unstructured documents – often issued by various companies – to be reviewed through a largely manual process. With the implementation of the Trade AI Engine powered by IBM, this time-consuming and high-risk process is now significantly automated:

The innovative solution allows the Bank to handle high volumes of diverse back office tasks with greater efficiency and accuracy, thus offering a more seamless trade processing experience for clients.

Lisa Robins, Global Head, Transaction Banking at Standard Chartered said: “As a market leader and major intermediary between buyers and sellers in the centre of global trade, we process more than 36 million pages of trade documents annually, with over 200 million data elements for name capture and processing. The Trade AI Engine significantly reduces the amount of time and effort in this review process while raising the bar on our controls environment, further enhancing our ability to play the connector role for our clients by facilitating transactions at pace with the growth of their businesses.”