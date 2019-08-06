App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Standard Chartered, Linklogis complete first joint transaction on blockchain platform

For the first time, Linklogis platform jointly delivered deep-tier supply chain financing with an international bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Standard Chartered and Linklogis have recently completed their first joint deep-tier supply chain financing transaction for Digital Guangdong and its upstream suppliers. This milestone in the ongoing strategic collaboration between the two parties since signing a memorandum of understanding in February this year. It is the first time that the Linklogis platform has jointly delivered deep-tier supply chain financing with an international bank.

Digital Guangdong is a joint venture between Tencent, China Unicom, China Telecom and China Mobile, which to date has developed more than 700 digital government services and applications and processed over 200 million transactions for the residents of Guangdong, a province in South China.

Xie Wen, Head of Commercial Banking China at Standard Chartered, said, “Our clients today have to compete not just on their individual strength, but also on the combined strength of their ecosystems. Standard Chartered has always been committed to helping our clients create a healthy and sustainable ecosystem. Through our cooperation with Linklogis, and by leveraging blockchain technology, we will be able to offer our clients a distinct service to empower their ecosystems.”

Charles Song, Chairman & CEO of Linklogis, said, “As a FinTech company, we believe closer collaboration with leading financial institutions like Standard Chartered will allow us to build innovative technological applications to solve the fundamental financing problems faced by SMEs.”

