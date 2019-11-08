App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 07:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Standard Chartered joins Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Standard Chartered will collaborate with industry leaders in pursuit of Ethereum-based enterprise technology best practices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Standard Chartered announced that it has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA). The EEA is a members-driven standards organisation whose charter is to develop open, Blockchain specifications that drive harmonisation and interoperability for businesses and consumers worldwide – one that is backed by the largest developer community in the world and a worldwide member-base.

As a member of the EEA, Standard Chartered will collaborate with industry leaders in pursuit of Ethereum-based enterprise technology best practices, open standards, and open-source reference architectures. The Bank views Blockchain as central to banking and commerce in the digital era, so transactions can be verified, secure and processed in real time.

“Technology enables us to facilitate trade and investment across our footprint markets, improving client experiences and offering new services,” said Dr Michael Gorriz, Group Chief Information Officer at Standard Chartered. “We are excited to be a part of the EEA and look forward to opportunities where we can collaborate with other leading industry players to deepen Blockchain research and application in the banking sector.”

The EEA membership base represents hundreds of companies from every region of the world across a wide variety of business sectors, including technology, banking, legal, government, healthcare, energy, pharmaceuticals, marketing, and insurance. The EEA’s Special Interest and Technical Working Groups define market requirements needed to contribute to future versions of the EEA specification, helping to scale the number of market categories the specification supports.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 07:39 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

