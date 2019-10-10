Standard Chartered Bank completes deployment of BearingPoint reporting solution

BearingPoint RegTech, aninternational provider of innovative regulatory and risk technology solutions (RegTech and RiskTech), announced that Standard Chartered Bank has successfully deployed the tax reporting solution FiTAX to fulfill its global reporting obligations. These include CRS (Common Reporting Standard), FATCA (Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act) and QI (Qualified Intermediaries) reporting.

To tackle the challenges of efficient, high-quality tax reporting across multiple countries, Standard Chartered selected BearingPoint in 2018 as provider of a single integrated reporting solution. The bank was looking for a software that is able to keep pace with the continually changing reporting requirements; as well as a partner with the consulting capabilities to support the one-time implementation project, and other ad hoc consulting needs.

“We are very satisfied with the software and support provided by the BearingPoint team. Given the short timelines set for the implementation project, and the complexity of the volume of data involved, we are confident we chose the right partner for this project,” says Tom Pryce, Head of Client Tax Information Reporting at Standard Chartered.