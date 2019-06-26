Stainless steel e-rickshaws: Efficient, sturdier alternatives

The e-rickshaw by Jindal Stainless is expected to cater to a demand that is annually estimated to be around 6 lakh. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Jindal Stainless, has developed the first stainless steel e-rickshaw prototype in India (Image: Jindal Steel). 2/5 The E-rickshaw design was first unveiled at the EvExpo 2019 in Lucknow. (Image: Jindal Stainless) 3/5 The company claimed that each of these e-rickshaws uses around 80-100 kg of stainless steel, and can be developed in one day. (Image: Jindal Stainless) 4/5 An order of 100 stainless steel rickshaws has been placed so far with the company. (Image: Jindal Stainless) 5/5 These models have an extended life cycle of around five years and is expected to cater to a demand that is annually estimated to be around 6 lakh e-rickshaws in India. (Image: Jindal Stainless) First Published on Jun 26, 2019 07:56 am