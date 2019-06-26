App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 07:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stainless steel e-rickshaws: Efficient, sturdier alternatives

The e-rickshaw by Jindal Stainless is expected to cater to a demand that is annually estimated to be around 6 lakh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jindal Stainless, has developed the first stainless steel E-rickshaw prototype in India (Image: Jindal Steel).
1/5

Jindal Stainless, has developed the first stainless steel e-rickshaw prototype in India (Image: Jindal Steel).
The E-rickshaw design was first unveiled at the EvExpo 2019 in Lucknow. (Image: Jindal Stainless)
2/5

The E-rickshaw design was first unveiled at the EvExpo 2019 in Lucknow. (Image: Jindal Stainless)
The company claimed that each of these E-rickshaws uses around 80-100 kg of stainless steel, and can be developed in one day. (Image: Jindal Stainless)
3/5

The company claimed that each of these e-rickshaws uses around 80-100 kg of stainless steel, and can be developed in one day. (Image: Jindal Stainless)
An order of 100 stainless steel has been placed for these rickshaws so far. (Image: Jindal Stainless)
4/5

An order of 100 stainless steel rickshaws has been placed so far with the company. (Image: Jindal Stainless)
These models have an extended life cycle of around five years and is expected to cater to a demand that is annually estimated to be around 6 lakh E-rickshaws in India. (Image: Jindal Stainless)
5/5

These models have an extended life cycle of around five years and is expected to cater to a demand that is annually estimated to be around 6 lakh e-rickshaws in India. (Image: Jindal Stainless)
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 07:56 am

tags #Business #India #Slideshow #Technology

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.