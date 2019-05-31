SS&C intralinks streamlines M&A outreach process with Deal Marketing Platform

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. , announced the introduction of the SS&C Intralinks Deal Marketing platform which offer simplified the distribution, tracking and storage of key pre-due diligence documents in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions.

"We are investing heavily to continually innovate and modernize global deal making," said Ken Bisconti, EVP at SS&C Intralinks. "The Deal Marketing platform is the latest example of our commitment to deliver market-leading applications that improve how deals get done. The new platform takes manual and time-consuming pre-diligence workflows and deal marketing and puts them into a data-rich dashboard that provides additional insight into buyer interests and trends."

Over the course of an M&A transaction, hundreds of highly sensitive process documents such as non-disclosure agreements and confidential information memorandums are distributed. The Deal Marketing platform tracks buyers' interactions, centralizes key documents and automates time-consuming manual tasks in a secured environment.

The platform is currently available only to a select group of SS&C Intralinks customers and will be made available in a limited release in June. The platform will be available for all dealmakers in December.