App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SS&C intralinks streamlines M&A outreach process with Deal Marketing Platform

The Deal Marketing platform tracks buyers' interactions, centralizes key documents and automates time-consuming manual tasks in a secured environment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. , announced the introduction of the SS&C Intralinks Deal Marketing platform which offer simplified the distribution, tracking and storage of key pre-due diligence documents in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions.


 "We are investing heavily to continually innovate and modernize global deal making," said Ken Bisconti, EVP at SS&C Intralinks. "The Deal Marketing platform is the latest example of our commitment to deliver market-leading applications that improve how deals get done. The new platform takes manual and time-consuming pre-diligence workflows and deal marketing and puts them into a data-rich dashboard that provides additional insight into buyer interests and trends."


 Over the course of an M&A transaction, hundreds of highly sensitive process documents such as non-disclosure agreements and confidential information memorandums are distributed. The Deal Marketing platform tracks buyers' interactions, centralizes key documents and automates time-consuming manual tasks in a secured environment.

 The platform is currently available only to a select group of SS&C Intralinks customers and will be made available in a limited release in June. The platform will be available for all dealmakers in December.

First Published on May 31, 2019 07:04 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.