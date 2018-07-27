App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 06:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Srikrishna panel submits Draft Data Privacy Bill to government

The bill has made certain recommendations regarding storage and consent related to personal data.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Srikrishna panel has submitted a draft bill on data privacy, outlining suggestions on ownership of private data. The panel handed the report to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad after nearly a year of deliberations.

The report will now go through the process of inter-ministerial consultations and parliamentary approval, Prasad said.

The draft bill has made certain recommendations regarding storage and consent related to personal data, which may be processed, "if it is necessary for any function of Parliament or any State Legislature."

According to the recommendations, "Personal data may be processed if such processing is necessary for any function of, Parliament or any State Legislature. It may be processed if such processing is necessary for the exercise of any function of the State authorised by law for: The provision of any service or benefit to the data principal from the State; or the issuance of any certification, license or permit for any action or activity of the

data principal by the State. "

Private information includes data that reveals a person's political and religious  beliefs, sexual orientation, and caste. Financial information, passwords, and health information have also been included under sensitive data.

The bill provides for criminal prosecution, Justice Srikrishna, who led the panel, told CNBC-TV18.

"We have not treated data as property," he added.

Rules regarding Aadhaar have also been included in the bill.

The report is significant given that public and private sectors are collecting and using personal data for various purposes, and instances of unregulated and arbitrary use have raised concerns about privacy and autonomy of an individual.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 06:09 pm

