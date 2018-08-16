App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sprint and LG to launch first 5G smartphone next year in US

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sprint and LG might become the first companies to collaborate and launch the first 5G smartphone in the US next year, as confirmed by the two telecom firms.

With the launch expected in the first half of 2019, Sprint customers might be the first set of users globally to experience 5G technology.

As reported by Gigabit Magazine, specific details on the device are not out yet, however, the release is confirmed to be in Washington DC, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Kansas City, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and New York.

According to the report, chief technology officer for Sprint Dr John Saw said that the company is moving fast on the road to 5G and hailed LG for its innovativeness.

Sprint was serving 54.6 million connections as of June this year and is a name renowned for developing, engineering and deploying new and innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service in the US from a national carrier.

Echoing Saw’s thoughts, LG's North America President and CEO William Cho said the company has been working side-by-side with Sprint for nearly 20 years and that he is looking forward to expanding this partnership with 5G.

Saw added that LG has done 'tremendous work developing technical designs' that can make Sprint one among the first pioneers in the mobile 5G network.

Talking about LG's capabilities, Cho further added that LG’s 'legacy of innovation' makes their teams enthusiastic about partnering with Sprint's 5G experts.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 04:23 pm

