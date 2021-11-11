Spotify's new feature makes it easier to block other users

Spotify is finally rolling out a new feature that will allow its users to easily block others on the platform. Spotify users previously had to contact customer support to block users on the platform, but now the new Spotify feature allows users to directly block others.

In an email to The Verge, a spokesperson for Spotify wrote; “At Spotify, we’re committed to delivering the best possible listening experience to our users. Privacy is something that is, and always will be, enormously important to us and our block feature, which gives users more control, is the latest step towards that commitment.”



To block a Spotify user, head over to their Spotify profile



Click/tap the three-dot menu that is located above a user’s public playlists



Then select “block” or “block user” if you are on a mobile device



Once you block a user, he/she won’t be able to access your page, public playlists, or your listening activity. Spotify also allows you to easily unblock a previously blocked user. Spotify previously allowed users to block artists in 2019, but the “block user” feature has long been requested.

Spotify says that the introduction of a feature that allows users to directly block others is part of its mission to give users the best experience, while fostering a safe environment while listening to music or podcasts. Spotify’s new block feature will be rolling out to users this week.