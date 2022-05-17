Spotify tests NFT galleries on artist pages

(Image Courtesy: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg)

Currently limited to a small test with a select number of user accounts in the US, Spotify is testing putting NFT galleries on artist profiles. The test is being done on Android devices for now.

The Verge reported that as part of the test, users can visit artist galleries on the artist page after scrolling past the song list. When you a tap on an NFT, it shows you a larger preview of the image and a "see more" option redirects you to the NFT listing page from where you can purchase the item.

According to publication Music Ally, Spotify will not be collecting a commission on sales for now, and is just testing integration.

Speaking with Music Ally, Spotify confirmed the test and said that it will, "help a small group of artists promote their existing third-party NFT offerings via their artist profiles."

“We routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve artist and fan experiences. Some of those tests end up paving the way for a broader experience and others serve only as an important learning,” Spotify added.

For now, Spotify doesn't seem to support video or GIF based NFTs and the test is limited to thumbnail previews or images. You also cannot see what kind of NFT is present in the previews unless you click on see more and visit the official listing, which takes you out of the app.

Some users have also reported seeing survey's as part of the test, that takes feedback on their feelings about NFTs.





