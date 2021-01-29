MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Spotify secures a patent that allows it to suggest music based on mood

As per the patent, filed in February 2018 and granted in January this year, Spotify wants to get inside a user’s head, analysing their current emotional state, gender, age or even accents.

Moneycontrol News
January 29, 2021 / 04:38 PM IST
Spotify India | Representative Image.

Spotify India | Representative Image.

Spotify, the music streaming app, has recently been granted a patent for technology that enables it to analyse voice data. The data to be analysed is collected via speech recognition which will theoretically allow Spotify to detect a user’s mood, which in turn will allow the app to suggest music tailored to the user's mood.

As discussed on a recent post by Music Business Worldwide, the variables collected by the new system will be used to personalise Spotify’s recommendations. These recommendations could range from music and podcast content to ads.

As per the patent, Spotify wants to get inside a user’s head, analysing their current emotional state, gender, age or even accents. The patent was filed in February 2018 and was granted in January this year.

The patent states that Spotify may have a “method for processing a provided audio signal that includes speech content and background noise” that will help in “identifying playable content, based on the processed audio signal content”.

Spotify says the technology enables it to obtain “intonation, stress, rhythm and the likes of units of speech and acoustic information within a hidden Markov model architecture". This then allows the app to categorise the user’s mood as "happy, angry, sad or neutral”.

Close

Related stories

Spotify will also analyse ambient noise, deciphering “sounds from vehicles on a street, other people talking, birds chirping, printers printing, and so on”.

This is not the first patent filing that has cropped up in recent times. In September, Spotify filed a patent for a new feature that allows listeners to overlay their own vocals over a music track. Another filing in November was for geo-targeted advertising that will be tailored for the listener using data collected with the help of 3D audio.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Spotify #Technology #world
first published: Jan 29, 2021 04:38 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.