Spotify rolls out live lyrics feature globally

Lyrics are available to all free and premium members globally

Spotify is finally rolling out the most requested feature on its platform - Live lyrics. The audio streaming platform's competitors like Apple Music or Amazon Music have offered a real-time lyrics service for a while now and Spotify arrives fashionably late to the party.

The platform has been testing the feature for the last one year in 26 countries with a limited test run in the United States. Now, the company has announced global availability of the feature. Both free and premium members of the service can use real-time lyrics and it is supported on iOS, Android, TVs and game consoles -PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One.

"Let’s say it plain and simple: It’s easier to jam out to your latest favorite song when you know the words," said Spotify in a blog post.

"That’s why, beginning today, Spotify is empowering millions of fans around the world to sing louder and more confidently than ever with the launch of Lyrics."

Spotify has partnered with Musixmatch for the feature. The company says that it has created a experience, "that’s simple and interactive—and even shareable."

The feature will work with the majority of the tracks available on Spotify's library.

To use lyrics, on mobile, tap on the "Now Playing" view on a song and swipe up from the bottom of the screen. You should now see real-time lyrics that will scroll up automatically to keep pace with the song.

On desktop, click the microphone icon in the "Now Playing" view. On the TV app, there should be a lyrics button in the bottom right hand corner of the view.